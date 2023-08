See who has qualified so far to run for state offices representing the Capital Region

Today is the first day of qualifying for election to state office this year. Candidates who have signed up as a candidate to represent the Capital Region, as of midafternoon today, include:

Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, District 8: Preston Castille, Democrat.

Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, District 6: Ronnie Morris, Republican; Jodi Rollins, Republican.

Senate District 2: Chris Delpit, Republican; Ed Price, Democrat.

Senate District 6: Rick Edmonds, Republican.

Senate District 15: Regina Barrow, Democrat.

Senate District 16: Franklin Foil, Republican.

Senate District 18: Eddie Lambert, Republican.

House District 18: Tammi Fabre, Republican.

House District 29: Edmond Jordan, Democrat.

House District 59: Tony Bacala, Republican.

House District 60: Chad Brown, Democrat.

House District 62: Roy Daryl Adams, Democrat; Daniel Banguel, Democrat; Christopher Lemoine, Republican.

House District 63: Barbara Carpenter, Democrat.

House District 64: Kellie Alford, Republican; Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, Republican; “Garry Frog” Talbert, Republican.

House District 65: Jamie Pope, Republican.

House District 66: Monique Appeaning, Republican; Emily Chenevert, Republican; Hollis Day, Republican; Richie Edmonds, Republican.

House District 67: Larry Selders, Democrat.

House District 68: Laurie Adams, Republican; Max Grodner Jr., Democrat; Matt Thomas, no party.

House District 69: Paula Davis, Republican.

House District 70: Barbara Freiberg, Republican; Jennie Seals, Republican.

House District 71: Walley Avara, Republican; Jim Norred, Republican.

House District 81: Jeff Wiley, Republican.

House District 88: Kathy Edmonston, Republican; Don Schexnaydre, Republican.

House District 95: Aaron Ellis, Republican; Shane Mack, Republican.

The information was obtained from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website and is unofficial until qualifying closes at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Every statewide office as well as every seat in the Legislature and on BESE is up for grabs. The first round of the election concludes Oct. 14.