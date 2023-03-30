See what bills Baton Rouge-area lawmakers have prefiled for session

Several Baton Rouge-area legislators filed business-related bills for the upcoming legislative session before prefiling closed Wednesday.

With the legislative session set to convene April 10, legislators are gearing up to make the most of the odd-numbered year that allows them to tackle fiscal-related matters. The legislative session must end by 6 p.m. on June 8.

Here’s a roundup of business-related bills that have been filed by Baton Rouge-area legislators as of Wednesday’s prefiling deadline:

• HB89—Current law allows police officers to not collect certain statistical information during a traffic stop if the department they work for has a written policy against racial profiling. HB89 would repeal the exception and mandate that information be collected for all traffic stops. Prefiled by Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge.

• HB158—Limits civil liability for business owners for refusing to mandate vaccinations for employees or customers as well as prohibits the denial of permits and licenses for failure to mandate vaccines. The law specifies it will only apply to vaccinations for the coronavirus or “other pandemic diseases.” Prefiled by Rep. Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales.

• HB182—Edmonston also prefiled a bill stating that no person shall be required to receive a coronavirus vaccine as a condition of enrollment into any public or private school, applicable to licensed day care centers through universities.

• HB259—A constitutional amendment that extends appropriations made to a nongovernmental entity that is neither a budget unit nor a political subdivision from one year to two years. Prefiled by Marcelle and pending consideration by the House’s appropriations committee, with Oct. 14 noted as the proposed election date.

• HB288—Requires those audited to report progress on recommendations following a performance audit and requires the state legislative auditor to submit a report to the Legislature on the progress. Prefiled by Rep. Barbara Reich Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge.

• HB303—Provides for a flat rate for calculating income tax for individuals, estates and trusts, and modifies certain income tax deductions and credits. Prefiled by Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge.

• HB324—Proposes that when an employer is named a defendant in a lawsuit and is alleged to be vicariously liable for acts of an employee or another person that evidence of independent fault shall not be admissible in court. Prefiled by Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge.

• SB70—Authorizes the creation of cooperative economic development districts affiliated with Southern University and LSU in East Baton Rouge Parish. Prefiled by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.

• SB86—Constitutional amendment to provide that all 10-year industrial exemption contracts entered into after 2023 shall not apply to taxes levied for purposes related to elementary and secondary education. Prefiled by Fields.

• SB9—Exempts certain real estate investment trusts from the corporate franchise tax. Prefiled by Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge.

• SB10—Increases the individual income tax exemption for deposits into certain education savings accounts for tuition expenses for elementary and secondary schools. Prefiled by Foil.

• SB69—Extends the sunset of the research and development tax credit, set to expire in 2025, through 2029. Prefiled by Foil.

• SB78—Creates the Fiscal Year 2024 Reserve Fund as a special fund in the state treasury. Prefiled by Sen. Bodi White, R-Baton Rouge.

