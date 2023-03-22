See how much a proposed bill would raise Louisiana legislators’ pay

A bill the Louisiana Legislature will consider would give state lawmakers their first raise in over 40 years.

House Bill 149, filed by Rep. Joe Marino, I-Gretna, would increase legislators’ salaries from $16,800 to $60,000. The amounts do not include per diem pay that each lawmaker is paid for each day they work. Those payments are more frequent when the Legislature meets in special sessions.

The bill would also increase the pay of the House speaker and Senate president.

Marino says he is proposing what is essentially a cost of living adjustment, as $60,000 has approximately the same buying power in 2023 as $16,800 did in 1980.

Lawmakers last considered giving themselves a raise in 2008, when Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal vetoed the proposal after initially offering support.

Marino, who is not seeking reelection, says he is bringing the bill because he feels it is cost-prohibitive to be a legislator and that raising the pay would allow people from different walks of life to serve at the state Capitol. Many lawmakers hold jobs that allow them more flexible schedules, and a preponderance of legislators are attorneys.

“It’s a sacrifice not just for a lawmaker but the lawmakers family to … not just take the job but keep the job,” Marino says. “The main gist behind it is to make sure that this job is affordable to people who want to serve.”

Marino, an attorney himself, says he has had to make financial sacrifices in order to make his legislative schedule work.

The Legislature is considered a part-time lawmaking body. Just 10 states have full-time legislators, while most have a hybrid legislature, meaning that lawmakers work about 75% of a full-time schedule. The average pay of a part-time legislator is about $2,000 higher than what Louisiana’s lawmakers are paid.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.