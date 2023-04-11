Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin won’t seek reelection 

Louisiana’s top election official will give up his office at the end of his term in January. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued a statement today announcing he will not seek reelection this fall. USA Today Network reports Ardoin is opting out of this fall’s election for health reasons.

Ardoin, 55, was appointed as secretary of state in 2018 to replace Tom Schedler, who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. He had served as Schedler’s top assistant since 2010 and won a special election to complete the rest of his term. Ardoin was elected to a full term in 2019.

Although there have been no substantiated claims of widespread election fraud in Louisiana, Ardoin entertained and combatted such conspiracy theories as chair of a state commission tasked with picking the state’s new voting machines.

Guest speakers during the hearings included Phil Waldron, who crossed the country pushing the false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. Another election denier, My Pillow founder Mike Lindell, was also given carte blanche to testify before the voting systems commission.

The process to replace Louisiana’s voting machines was problematic under Ardoin’s watch as secretary of state. Allegations of improper bidding led him to end the solicitation in 2018, and he scrapped things again in 2021 when companies involved in the competition complained about the process.

Ardoin insisted national concerns with election security unnecessarily delayed the replacement of Louisiana’s voting machines.

In his statement Tuesday, Ardoin took a more pronounced stance on tamping down claims of election fraud.

“I hope that Louisianans of all political persuasions will stand against the pervasive lies that have eroded trust in our elections by using conspiracies so far-fetched that they belong in a work of fiction,” he said. “The vast majority of Louisiana’s voters know that our elections are secure and accurate, and it is shameful and outright dangerous that a small minority of vocal individuals have chosen to denigrate the hard work of our election staff and spread unproven falsehoods.”

Announced candidates to replace Ardoin include Republican Brandon Trosclair of Gonzales, who has conveyed some of the same concerns as election deniers regarding Dominion Voting Systems. The company supplied the machines Louisiana currently uses and has participated in the most recent bids.

Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis, a Republican from Crowley, has also declared his candidacy for secretary of state, and Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-French Settlement, is expected to join the race. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.