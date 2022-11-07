Secretary of State Ardoin: Elections officials facing public pressure, accusations

Though there’s been less acrimony than in some other states, elections officials in Louisiana are under more pressure than ever while facing fraud accusations, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says.

Louisiana gets high marks for election integrity, and the next set of voting machines the state acquires will have an auditable paper trail, providing further security, he says. Speaking to the Baton Rouge Press Club today, he challenged anyone making “audacious claims” about rigged elections in the state to “provide a shred of evidence.”

Ardoin is predicting turnout in the election round that concludes Tuesday to be between 42% and 46%. Statewide turnout for the last midterm congressional election in November 2018 was almost 51%.

Tuesday’s election includes five of the state’s six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives (Republican Rep. Mike Johnson was unopposed), Sen. John Kennedy’s current position in the U.S. Senate, eight state constitutional amendments, two seats on the Public Service Commission, two state Senate elections and numerous local offices.

Ardoin says early voting in Louisiana has been split about evenly between Republicans and Democrats. He says he expects his office to post results on election night, unlike in some states where the winners may not be known for several days.

The deadline for most mailed ballots is 4:30 p.m. today, though voters who requested mail-in ballots but haven’t sent them in can still vote in person. Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.; anyone in line at 8 p.m. is allowed to vote.