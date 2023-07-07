Second minority district would have ripple effects throughout Capital Region 

Louisiana Republicans have not given up defending the state’s current congressional map, but recent Supreme Court decisions mean they may have to accept a second majority-minority district in the state.

Demographic, geographic and political reality suggest District 5, currently represented by Julia Letlow, is the most likely target, though changes to her district would likely ripple through the Capital Region to impact districts represented by Garret Graves (District 6) and Troy Carter (District 2), the delegation’s lone Democrat.

Several potential maps have been discussed. State Sen. Cleo Fields’ (D-Baton Rouge) proposal to make District 5 majority-minority passes the eye test for a compact district, in part by moving the border south into east and west Baton Rouge.

“Compactness really counts,” says Robert Collins, a political pundit and professor of urban studies and public policy at Dillard University. “You can’t create a spider and just pick up Black census tracts from all over the state.”

And if Republicans decide to compromise rather than let the courts draw a new map, Graves’ seniority and growing profile in Congress likely becomes a factor.

“There would be some interesting discussions,” Collins says. “Are we sacrificing Julia, or are we sacrificing Garret?”

Fields’ proposal also shifts Graves’ district, which currently extends down the bayou toward Houma, to the east.

“It probably doesn’t hurt his reelection chances that much, but it does change his constituency to some degree,” says Barry Erwin with the Council for a Better Louisiana.

Erwin came away from last year’s redistricting session with the impression that many lawmakers didn’t actually think they would have to create the second Black-majority district.

“But now it’s come to that point, and so I think all of this is going to get a lot more attention from a lot more people,” he says.

Louisiana GOP officials reportedly have cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling against affirmative action in asking the 5th Circuit to reconsider whether the Voting Rights Act’s Section 2, the basis for the challenge against the current map, is still constitutional.