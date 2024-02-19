Proposed Louisiana public defender overhaul seen by critics as a power grab

A proposal to move Louisiana’s public defender system under the governor’s direct control has alarmed attorneys, local defense attorneys and retired judges.

Critics describe the proposition as a power grab by the sitting state public defender, Rémy Starns, who has clashed with the Louisiana state public defender board that oversees his office.

“It certainly has his fingerprints all over it,” says Frank Neuner, a Lafayette attorney and a former chair of the public defender board from 2008 to 2012.

Senate Bill 8, sponsored by Sen. Mike Reese, R-Leesville, would transfer authority over the state public defender system’s $52 million budget and its personnel from the 11-member board solely to the position Starns currently holds.

Starns said in an interview Friday that he is not behind the legislation, but he supports the proposal and hopes Gov. Jeff Landry will keep him on as state public defender if it passes.

“The governor is responsible for this bill,” Starns said. “It’s going to save the public defender system.”

If the legislation passes, the new state public defender will have the discretion to fire any of the district defenders. Once terminated, there isn’t an appeals process in place to overturn that decision included in the legislation unless the state public defender personally chooses to change their stance. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.