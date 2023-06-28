Poll shows Stephen Waguespack gaining on Jeff Landry in governor’s race

A new poll shows Republican and former Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Stephen Waguespack closing the gap on leading GOP contender Jeff Landry in the governor’s race, USA Today Network reports.

The survey was paid for by the political action committee supporting Waguespack’s candidacy.

The poll, conducted by Remington Research Group and commissioned by Reboot Louisiana, is the first survey released that shows anyone except Landry and leading Democrat Shawn Wilson with double-digit support.

In the survey of 896 likely voters for the Oct. 14 primary election, Wilson leads with 27%, followed by Landry at 25%, Waguespack at 16%, Republican Treasurer John Schroder at 7%, independent attorney Hunter Lundy at 4%, Republican state Sen. Sharon Hewitt at 3%, state Rep. Richard Nelson at 0% and 18% undecided. Read the full story.