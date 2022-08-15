Planning Commission to consider expanded uses for Pecue/I-10 development

The East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission at today’s meeting will consider adding new potential uses for a planned commercial development east of Pecue Lane and north of Interstate 10.

The planned unit development on 45.5 acres allows for as much as 1.2 million square feet of building space; currently allowed uses include residential, office, commercial and institutional uses. Developer and landowner Brian Campbell wants to add outdoor storage, self storage, truck rental and office/warehouse flex spaces to the possible uses, which could make the property attractive to a wider variety of potential tenants.

Planning staff say the proposal fits the PUD’s minimum criteria and is consistent with surrounding uses. The Metro Council also would have to approve the change.

Other items on this evening’s agenda include:

Removing the Midway Connector in the Baton Rouge Health District from the major street plan. The item has been deferred three times and the owner of the land where the street would run (who opposes the project) is asking for another deferral, Planning Director Ryan Holcomb says. Baton Rouge General is considering buying the land in hopes of facilitating the connector project.

Creating Baton Rouge’s third local historic district in Beauregard Town . Supporters say the change will boost property values, but some property owners are concerned about possible restrictions on what they can do with their buildings. The Planning Commission and Metro Council would have to approve creating the new district.

Approval of a 324-unit apartment complex at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Celtic Drive. The project would not need Metro Council approval to move forward.

Rezoning a property across from Electric Depot on Government Street so a century-old building can be redeveloped to allow for a restaurant, lounge, event space and offices. The change also requires Metro Council approval.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at 222 St. Louis St.