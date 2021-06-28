‘Pink’ sales tax break in Louisiana will go into effect beginning July 2022

Louisiana residents will begin getting an $11 million annual tax break in July 2022 when the state drops its sales tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the “pink tax” exemption, which will eventually trigger the elimination of the state’s 4.45% sales tax on the products, USA Today Network reports. Louisiana will become the second Southern state to drop the tax. Florida is the other.

Lawmakers passed the bill by Rep. Aimee Addato Freeman, D-New Orleans, on their final day in session. Although Freeman’s bill eliminates only the 4.45% state sales tax, it also gives local taxing authorities the option to eliminate them. Democrats had tried but failed to advance the legislation in previous years. Read the full story.