Parishes could see larger oil and gas revenues if voters approve 

Lawmakers advanced two proposed constitutional amendments Monday that would give parish governments a larger share of oil and gas tax revenues if Louisiana voters support the changes.

House Bill 277, sponsored by Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, and House Bill 278, from Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield, passed the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure without objection.

Both measures would allow parish governments to keep a larger share of the revenues from severance taxes levied on natural resources when they are taken from the earth. Oil and gas account for almost 92% of all severance tax collections in Louisiana, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

The Louisiana Constitution says parishes get to keep 20% of the severance taxes collected within their borders but are limited to a maximum dollar amount that fluctuates with inflation every year. Currently, the cap is about $1.1 million per parish.

The state keeps any amount of tax revenue generated above that cap. For instance, Bagley says Sabine Parish remitted roughly $72 million in severance taxes last year. A 20% share would have allowed the parish to keep more than $14 million, but the cap brought it down to just $1.1 million.

Bagley's bill would raise the cap to $10 million to give parishes money to repair infrastructure the fossil fuel industry "tears up" with large trucks and heavy equipment continuously traversing the roadways, he says.