PAR publishes ‘Fiscal Crossroads’ commentary on legislative session 

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana today released a new commentary called Fiscal Crossroads, just as the Louisiana Legislature launched its regular session.

“If money talks, the Louisiana Legislature’s 2021 session may be the most loquacious ever. Rising state revenue combined with eye-blinking billions of federal stimulus dollars—plus major tax reform proposals—will drive decisions impacting the state and its citizens for many years to come. This could go well. Or not,” the PAR commentary reads.

In its latest publication, PAR highlights the major tax and spending initiatives of the legislative session and explains how the state budget is evolving, with the American Rescue Plan affecting all aspects of Louisiana’s finances.

A number of Louisiana’s tax systems are on the table this session, with lawmakers considering the state sales, inventory, franchise and personal income taxes.

A disincentive to investment and business development, the franchise tax is probably the most toxic tax type in Louisiana’s rogues’ gallery of bad tax structures, PAR writes. It aims at retained earnings and paid-in capital rather than profits. Most other states have long since shed this antiquated tax or are phasing it out, including Mississippi.

See the full commentary.