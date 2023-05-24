PAR: Lawmakers must be cautious in spending extra cash  

Louisiana’s treasury remains flush from better-than-expected corporate, personal income, sales and severance tax collections. However, the budget bonanza is expected to be temporary and should be treated as such, writes the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana in its latest commentary.

In the wake of the state Revenue Estimating Conference’s latest increase in projected revenue for the 2022-23 budget year and next year, PAR again warns that lawmakers should be cautious about using the extra funding on continuing services—especially with the temporary state sales tax expiring in two years.

In its commentary, PAR says the organization is pleased that lawmakers deciding how to spend the largesse are debating proposals to shrink hefty backlogs of infrastructure needs and debts and to steer dollars to critical priorities such as education. The debate is complicated because, as previously reported, there is so much money available that spending it all would require two-thirds of lawmakers in the House and Senate to agree to exceed a constitutionally set cap limiting annual growth in state spending. The additional funding identified by the REC heats the debate even more.

PAR writes that it doesn’t object to some strategic growth in state spending, or exceeding the cap.

For example, partially offsetting the loss of $192 million in federal pandemic aid used to provide early care and education for more than 16,000 children would be a wise use of state money, PAR says. Studies show the return on such investments is significant. Increasing state financing for early childhood education doesn’t necessarily require a breach of the spending cap, but it’s a worthy expense even if it does. Read the full commentary.