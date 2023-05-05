PAR commentary: House budget plan is setting the stage for a late-session clash 

Spending plans crafted by Republican leaders in the Louisiana House and approved this week would trade most of the governor’s recommended education investments to instead pay down retirement debt, setting up a financial clash with senators who want a different approach, writes the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana in a new opinion issued today.

The budget proposal prioritizes the pension payments to create long-term savings and stays below the state’s constitutional spending limit. To do so, it strips new dollars sought by Gov. John Bel Edwards for public school teacher pay raises, early childhood education and public colleges, while also steering millions to lawmakers’ pet projects.

The House voted Thursday for the package of spending plans, largely along party lines with Republicans in support and most Democrats opposed. Parts of the budget proposal for the 2023-24 year that starts July 1 could lessen the impact of the fiscal cliff looming in 2025 when a temporary 0.45% state sales tax expires and other tax changes shrink collections in Louisiana’s treasury.

That’s a good thing, PAR writes, especially when little has been done to deal with this looming issue.

But the full impact of the House proposal remains uncertain. The budget is always a little messy at this stage of negotiations during regular legislative sessions, but inclusion of the hefty retirement debt payments greatly complicates matters, according to PAR. Read the full opinion.