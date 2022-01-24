PAR calls for transparency, long-term thinking with budget windfall

Louisiana lawmakers are awash in state and federal cash. So how will they spend it?

Steven Procopio, the new president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, hopes they invest in areas that will “move the needle” on the state’s long-standing problems, while making it easier for the public to track where the money goes.

“The Legislature and Louisiana, in general, may blow the opportunity,” he told the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday.

The question is not whether the money will be wasted, but whether in 10 years the state will be noticeably better off after spending the current windfall, which includes:

A $699 million surplus from the budget year that ended June 30. The state constitution limits surplus spending to shoring up the “rainy day” fund, paying down debt, and one-time items such as construction work and coastal protection projects.

An additional $847 million above projections for the current budget year and $869 million for next year, which can be used on recurring expenses. Lawmakers will use $400 million to address a federal debt for a New Orleans-area storm protection system.

Lawmakers have $1.4 billion in federal aid left to spend, though there are strings attached. More money is on the way from the federal infrastructure bill.

However, a temporary 0.45% state sales tax will roll off the books in 2025, which is expected to subtract about $371 million annually from state coffers.

Procopio expects raising teacher salaries will be on the agenda and suggests additional money could be invested in teacher recruitment and retention. He urges lawmakers to spend more on early childhood education, which he says could move the needle on many of Louisiana’s problems.

He also hopes legislators can avoid the temptation to load the budget with leaders’ “pet projects.” Two budget bills in the last regular session spent at least $76 million on such earmarks with little public explanation, PAR says.

PAR is urging state government to establish a “one-stop shop” website to allow the public to easily track spending of the federal dollars. That information currently is scattered across multiple sources.

See a recent PAR commentary on the state budget.