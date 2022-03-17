Panel investigating Ronald Greene’s death may get subpoena power  

Louisiana state House lawmakers are on their way to granting subpoena power to special committees known as “select committees” like the one created to investigate the death of Ronald Greene during a violent arrest by State Police in 2019, USA Today Network reports.

Republican Speaker Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales wrote House Resolution No. 1, which the House Governmental Affairs Committee approved without objection today.

“This would give the same authority to select committees as normal standing committees,” says Republican House and Governmental Affairs Chair John Stefanski of Crowley, who presented the measure for Schexnayder.

The resolution now heads to the full House for debate. Last month, Schexnayder created a bipartisan select committee to investigate the Ronald Greene case.

