Opponents of BREC breakup bill scramble ahead of moved-up committee meeting

Opponents of a bill by Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, that would break up BREC and create three new, smaller parks systems in Central, Zachary and the prospective city of St. George, spent the day trying to organize their efforts to block the measure, which is being heard later this afternoon—one day earlier than originally scheduled.

The Senate Local and Municipal Affairs Committee, which will take up White’s SB205, was scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon following adjournment of the full Senate. But late Tuesday, the meeting was unexpectedly moved up to today, immediately following adjournment, giving opponents little time to plan.

The Southside Civic Association sent an email blast to members, making them aware of the bill and urging them to call their district senator, Franklin Foil, who has signed on as one of several co-sponsors of the bill.

The SSCA was not officially able to take a position on the bill because it did not have a quorum at its board meeting earlier this week. But several board members, individually at least, are upset about the bill and have let Foil know.

“This is going to destroy BREC,” says Sal Christina, who serves on the SSCA board but says he is speaking as an individual. “We have such a great park system, and this is just about Bodi White trying to score points with St. George at the expense of the parish.”

Kathy Wascom, who lobbies on environmental issues and also serves on the SSCA board, also opposes the bill and has been badgering Foil.

Foil emailed Wascom on Tuesday, saying he plans to amend SB205 because “I have decided that I want to keep my district in BREC.”

It is unclear what that means, however, and Foil responded to a text message requesting clarification by saying he could not discuss the bill until after the committee meeting and is still ‘in the middle of working out some of the details.”

White’s bill would affect 50 parks out of the 180 in the BREC system, including 11 in Zachary and 14 in Central, and would slash BREC revenues by an estimated 30%.

White, who filed a similar bill more than a decade ago, has said the intent of his legislation is to create smaller agencies that are more efficient and more directly responsive to the communities in which the parks are located.

BREC officials, who are joined in their opposition to the bill by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration and the mayor of Central, have said they believe White is motivated less by concerns about efficiency and more by the desire for greater control over the BREC Sports Park in Central, which BREC has spent more than $8.5 million developing in recent years.

White, who is president of the Central Area Youth League, which uses the sports park, has denied that the CAYL has anything to do with SB205.

Whatever effort opponents are able to mount later today when the bill comes before the Local and Municipal Affairs Committee is likely to be futile, at least in this first round. That’s because White, who chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee, lined up all the Republicans on the Local and Municipal Affairs Committee as co-authors of the bill. Along with Foil they include Sens. Heather Cloud, Cameron Henry and Greg Tarver.

“I’m not sure why a senator from Turkey Creek (Cloud) gets to decide on the future of Baton Rouge’s parks system,” says Wascom, whose brother, the late Davis Rhorer, served on the BREC board of commissioners until his death earlier this spring. “But that’s what we’re dealing with.”

Wascom says she plans to speak against the bill not only because of her own personal opposition to it but in memory of Rhorer.

“As a BREC board member, he tried everything he could to connect people and places and bring them together. “This would diminish the money for the whole system.”