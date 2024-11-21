Mike Polito endorses Sid Edwards; Ted James responds

MAPP CEO Mike Polito—once a financial and vocal backer of Democrat Ted James—has endorsed Republican Sid Edwards for mayor.

Polito sent an email announcing his endorsement to a list full of influential Baton Rouge executives and others on Thursday afternoon. In the hours since, he says he’s heard from “a lot of people” who agree with him about Edwards.

“Baton Rouge needs a change agent and Sid is the only candidate that represents change,” Polito tells Daily Report.

Louisiana Board of Ethics records show that Polito previously donated $5,000 to James’ campaign, the maximum amount allowed. His endorsement of Edwards arrived in inboxes just hours after James announced his endorsement of Democratic incumbent Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

“I think Ted had to do what Ted had to do,” Polito says. “I don’t fault Ted for making that decision.”

In his email, Polito suggests that James endorsed Broome after facing “a lot of pressure from others” to do so.

James, however, calls that suggestion “categorically false.”

James says he’s fielded calls from supporters of both Broome and Edwards and that he threw his support behind the incumbent because it was “the right thing to do.” He’s also looking to dispel rumors that John Bel Edwards had a hand in getting him to endorse Broome; he says he hasn’t even spoken with the former governor about the mayoral race.

“I’ve had four months to listen to both of these candidates, and there’s one that has articulated a plan, and that’s Sharon,” James says. “There’s one that has experience, and that’s Sharon. There’s one that has a chance of bringing some of the things that I campaigned on to pass, and that’s Sharon. … It wasn’t even a hard decision.”

As for what comes next for James, he says only that he’s exploring some “exciting” opportunities in the private sector.