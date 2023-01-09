Metro Council will again consider repeal of stormwater district

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday may officially repeal the stormwater district they voted to create in September.

The district has been shrouded in controversy following Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration’s false claim that the federal government was preventing local officials from disclosing conversations about the fee and potential federal mandates related to stormwater issues. A repeal of the district has been deferred twice.

Broome plans to launch a stormwater advisory committee next month to help the administration figure out the next steps in addressing the city-parish’s flooding and water quality issues.

Also on Wednesday’s agenda:

Receiving a report from the Finance Department on the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds by the city-parish to date.

Receiving the fourth-quarter performance report regarding garbage pickup. The council voted in December to renew its relationship with Republic Services.

Establishing a Metropolitan Council Public Safety Committee to develop recommendations for the administration on issues involving crime prevention and related matters. This item has been deferred twice.

The council meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.