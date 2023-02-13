Metro Council weighs $1.17M settlement in Alton Sterling protest lawsuit

The Metro Council is holding a special meeting on Wednesday to consider a $1.17 million settlement of a lawsuit related to the protests following the death of Alton Sterling in 2016.

The suit—Blair Imani, et al v. Baton Rouge, et al—was filed in 2017. Imani, an activist who was attending LSU at the time, was arrested along with several other protesters during demonstrations following the police killing of Alton Sterling. In the lawsuit, she and other protesters say their First Amendment rights were impeded and they sought relief for the alleged “false arrest, false imprisonment and manufacturing of false evidence.”

Over the summer, two of the claims were dismissed by the court—specifically those made against interim BRPD chief Johnny Dunnam and claims for intentional infliction of emotional distress. Motions by the defendants to dismiss other claims—including injury—failed.

“Defendants seem to argue that they breached no duty and that, if they did, Plaintiffs suffered only nominal injuries,” reads a 110-page court judgment from the summer by Judge John W. deGravelles. “The Court already determined in the excessive force section that Plaintiffs suffered some injury, even if they were minor. As to the breach element, there are simply too many questions of fact, detailed throughout this ruling, to find in favor of Defendants. A reasonable jury could easily find that these Defendants failed to act as reasonably prudent officers under the circumstances.”

If approved by the Metro Council, the $1.17 million settlement will come out of the city-parish’s insurance reserve fund, where legal settlements are usually taken from, according to the meeting’s agenda. It’s unclear if the settlement will be in one lump payment or on a schedule.

When reached for a comment this afternoon, city-parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong said the city-parish doesn’t comment on pending litigation. Council member Rowdy Gaudet also declined comment this afternoon.

“This is something we’ve been advised not to disclose any details on,” says Gaudet, noting that the parish attorney is taking lead on the matter.