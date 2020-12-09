Metro Council to vote on new 5G tower ordinance

The Metro Council is set to vote later today on an ordinance that will regulate the look and placement of 5G cell towers in Baton Rouge.

The proposed ordinance, which was deferred from the council’s Nov. 24 meeting to tweak some wording, has been in the works for more than a year and appears to have broad support from neighborhood groups, city-parish leaders and the telecommunications industry, which all worked together drafting the proposed regulations.

“What we have created is a model going forward that creates a working relationship between neighborhoods and the industry unlike any other, and I’ve seen dozens and dozens of ordinances,” says Gary Patureau, the head of a community-led task force that helped craft the ordinance. “We have created a framework for how to do this. Is everyone 100 percent happy? No. But I think they’re 95 percent happy.”

If approved, the ordinance would require wireless providers to send a notice within two days of applying for a permit to all landowners and homeowners’ associations within a 300-foot radius of the site for a proposed tower.

Metro Council members representing the area must also be notified and a placard must be placed on-site as notice.

The mailed-out notices would include a city-parish email address, where the public can submit comments or objections, allowing residents to alert both industry and city-parish officials of potential issues in advance of the issuance of a permit.

Perhaps most importantly, the ordinance allows homeowners’ associations to designate preferred locations for the high-speed towers in their neighborhoods. Providers are not limited to installing towers only in those locations but are encouraged to and must submit written reasons if they choose to place towers outside of preferred areas.

That provision, which has been strengthened since an earlier version of the ordinance was before the council last month, is significant, Patureau says, because it gives the neighborhood groups more say over the placement of towers in the public right of way.

The Metro Council agreed in 2019 to revisit its regulations governing small cell towers after complaints from neighborhood groups, who said they were given no notice when telecommunication providers began installing the towers in front of their properties.

In the months since, the task force has been studying the issue and coming up with ways to balance the concerns of property owners with those of industry, which, legally, has the right to build the necessary infrastructure for the new technology whether people want it or not.

Metro Council member Dwight Hudson says he’s satisfied that the task force produced a well thought out set of rules that is fair to all the constituent groups.

“This does not solve all of the issues,” he says. “Residents may still end up with a 5G pole in the right of way in front of their home and the FCC allows for that and as a municipality we do not have the ability to stop that altogether. But we believe we have created an ordinance that protects the neighborhoods and minimizes the impact industry will have on them.”

The council meets at 4 p.m. It will be the final meeting of the year and of the current council.