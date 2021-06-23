Metro Council to discuss possibility of development moratorium tonight

The Baton Rouge Metro Council will discuss the possibility of limiting or banning new real estate development in flood-prone areas of the parish at its 4 p.m. meeting today.

Metro Council member Chauna Banks introduced the measure allowing for the discussion following the consideration of similar policies in nearby parishes including Ascension, which decided on a nine-month moratorium last week. Though no specific ordinance or limitations has been proposed, Banks’ item will likely spark controversial debate.

Tonight’s discussion comes as the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations is urging the city-parish to “aggressively” address actions and policies that can be implemented within the next two months to prevent flooding.

The Federation—which comprises 94 member organizations representing more than 60,000 homeowners—released a statement Tuesday ahead of its Aug. 12 meeting, which will mark its fifth annual Drainage Forum since the August 2016 floods. The organization calls for “an end to the studies,” “boots on the ground” work, “sustainable and responsible development policies and codes,” and “a reliable and sustainable funding mechanism.”

As reported by Daily Report, among a slew of actions that the federation supports is a parishwide moratorium focused on developments in the identified AE flood hazard zone.

The Metro Council will meet at 4 p.m. in City Hall. The meeting is available for viewing online.