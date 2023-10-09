​​Metro Council takes up ‘BRAVE Cave,’ $11.2M grant for transit 

Outgoing Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome are scheduled Wednesday to give the Metro Council an update on the ongoing “BRAVE Cave” investigation.

Officers are accused of abusing detainees and attempting to hide the evidence, in a case that has drawn attention from the FBI and national media.

Also, Broome and Parish Attorney Andy Dotson are asked to report to the council about any property damage that might have resulted from brave cave-related arrests and/or warrant executions. And council member Daryl Hurst is looking to set up a nine-member task force focused on juvenile justice and improving conditions at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, while proposing to rename it the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail and Correctional Facility.

Also on Wednesday’s agenda:

Authorizing Broome’s office to pursue two federal transit grants totaling more than $11.2 million to support the Nicholson-Plank Bus Rapid Transit project.

Authorizing the use of $269,227.73 in federal funds for façade improvements at the former Hotel Lincoln, which is targeted for redevelopment.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, 4 p.m. at City Hall downtown.