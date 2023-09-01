Metro Council member is calling for a clear media policy following lawsuit

Kiran Chawla, publisher of online news site Unfiltered with Kiran, has sued East Baton Rouge city-parish government and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, alleging that a policy denying her access to information available to other media outlets is unconstitutional.

In response, Metro Council member Laurie Adams wants the council’s public information office to draft a policy to ensure all members of the news media are treated “equally and fairly.”

“The problem is we don’t have a policy,” she says. “There aren’t any rules to follow.”

According to Chawla’s court filings, officials have attempted to make a distinction between her “blog” and “credentialed media,” citing a lack of editorial oversight and perceived bias. Counsel for BRPD has cited a policy that “free-lance workers in this field are to be regarded as other members of the general public unless otherwise designated by the Chief of Police,” an order which is “unconstitutional on its face and as applied,” she argues.

The city-parish and Paul have called for dismissal, arguing Chawla has failed to make a viable claim and that Paul has “qualified immunity,” which can protect government officials from lawsuits alleging the official violated a plaintiff’s rights. Judge John deGravelles with the Baton Rouge-based federal district court has given Chawla until Sept. 8 to amend her complaint.

Adams says the suit shows city-parish government needs a clearly defined media policy regarding who is recognized as a member of the media and should receive news releases and news conference access.

“We need to establish an understanding to avoid misunderstandings,” she says.