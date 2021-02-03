Metro Council holding special meeting to discuss Alton Sterling case

The Metro Council is holding a special meeting this afternoon to discuss the civil lawsuit filed against the city-parish and former Baton Rouge police officer Blane Salamoni on behalf of Alton Sterling’s five children, who lost their father in a controversial 2016 police shooting.

Republican council members Dwight Hudson and Jen Racca, who, together, called the meeting with Democratic member Chauna Banks, say their intention in calling the gathering was to bring new members of the council—six of the 12—up to speed on the case, which is set to go to trial in early March.

“My hope is that our new council members understand the complexity of this case and the potential long-term effects of a settlement or trial,” Racca says. “I know there are certain aspects of the case that are not commonly discussed. Our parish attorney that was selected by the council before us and the legal team that has spent years on this case should be given respect and deference.”

The council has clashed over the case in the past. Last fall, the council rejected a proposed $5 million settlement for the Sterling family on a party line vote.

Banks, who originally proposed the settlement figure, says she hopes council members will come out of today’s meeting with a new understanding and perhaps a new settlement offer, though that is unlikely given that her colleague, new council member Cleve Dunn Jr. plans to introduce a resolution later this month proposing a $10 million settlement.

“I think this meeting is an opportunity for something we’ve never had before—an honest, transparent discussion of all the facts,” Banks says. “It’s also an opportunity to hear from the parish attorney, the plaintiff’s attorneys and the finance department to help us come to a number that is justified but doable.”

The city-parish’s Insurance Reserve Fund, out of which legal settlements are paid, contains roughly $17.7 million in available assets as of Jan. 31, according to the city-parish finance department.

Though the racial and party makeup of the new Metro Council, which took office in January, is the same as the former council, which was fiercely divided on most issues, Banks says she is hopeful the new council members, regardless of party or race, will look at the high-profile Sterling case with fresh eyes.

“There was a lot of negativity as it relates to the previous council that this council has not been infiltrated with,” she says. “They are very thought conscious and committed to looking at facts and facts alone. In the past, the old council didn’t want to hear it. They were close-minded.”

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.