Medical marijuana crop further delayed

Louisiana patients who have been waiting years to access the medical marijuana legalized in 2015 may have to wait longer as the LSU AgCenter and its grower continue to face regulatory hurdles from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture.



As USA Today reports, the LSU AgCenter and its cannabis grower GB Sciences sent a letter Wednesday to the agriculture department’s program director outlining what it called “a more complete accounting” of its effort to secure final approval to begin growing cannabis in its main Baton Rouge facility.



Wednesday’s letter signals that the LSU AgCenter and GB Sciences, which has invested more than $8 million in its facility and research, are growing increasingly frustrated with the ag department and Commissioner Mike Strain.



GB Sciences can’t begin growing enough marijuana to supply the state’s nine licensed pharmacies until Strain signs off on a “suitability” background investigation conducted by the Louisiana State Police, which it says is too difficult to comply with.



In an interview with USA Today Thursday, Strain denied that he is slow-playing the LSU AgCenter and GB Sciences, saying the problem is LSU and GB Sciences still need to submit information asked for by State Police. Read the full story.