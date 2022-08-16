Massive climate and health care legislation signed into law

President Joe Biden signed the Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law today.

The legislation includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change—some $375 billion over the decade—and caps prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients. It also will help an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure is funded through new taxes on large companies and stepped-up IRS enforcement of wealthy individuals and entities, with additional funds going to reduce the federal deficit.

The House on Friday approved the measure on a party-line 220-207 vote. It passed the Senate days earlier with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a 50-50 tie in that chamber.

The bill could help Louisiana obtain more investment in clean energy, according to Louisiana Illuminator.

However, an Associated Press analysis of the bill finds it may not have a significant impact on inflation. Read the full story.