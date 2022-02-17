Maps redrawing district lines for BESE, PSC nearing final passage

New political boundary lines for Louisiana’s Public Service Commission and Board of Elementary and Secondary Education are nearly complete at the Legislature.

The Louisiana Senate today approved two House-passed bills that redraw the maps to reflect population shifts reflected in the 2020 census. The measures will go back to the House for approval of Senate amendments.

Still awaiting final votes are maps redrawing congressional district lines and the lines for state House and Senate districts. Legislation redrawing Supreme Court district lines also is pending. The special session called to redraw district lines is scheduled to end no later than Sunday.