Majority of Louisiana voters want lawmakers to address climate change

About 59% of Louisiana voters believe it is at least somewhat important for their representatives in Congress and the Legislature to address climate change, a new poll indicates.

The same poll of likely voters found most saying they would be willing to pay more for lower-carbon products manufactured in the U.S. and support tariffs on higher-carbon products from abroad, which theoretically could boost efforts to lower carbon emissions by Louisiana’s industrial sector.

“As with other polls we’ve seen, there is a divide among Democrats and Republicans in terms of prioritizing climate action,” writes pollster John Couvillon. “What was notable is that even among Republicans who do not believe in climate change, support for fees/tariffs on pollution was overwhelming.”

Americans for Carbon Dividends, led by a former senior director of the National Association of Manufacturers, commissioned the poll. The group supports:

Charging “fossil fuel companies” a gradually rising carbon fee.

Giving the money collected to Americans through quarterly checks.

Removing “unnecessary carbon regulations so businesses can innovate and invest in a clean energy future.”

Charging a fee on the carbon content of imported products.

Louisiana is at the epicenter of the climate change debate for two main reasons, Couvillon notes: Its economy depends largely on oil, gas and petrochemical production, and it is especially vulnerable to serious storms, which experts say are more likely on a warming planet, and rising seas.

You can see the poll results here. The poll of 625 likely voters has a stated margin of error of 3.9%.