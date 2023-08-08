Majority of gubernatorial candidates support getting rid of franchise tax 

Legislation to phase out Louisiana’s corporate franchise tax this year was met with a veto from Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. However, nearly every candidate running to replace him has vowed to support the move.

Senate Bill 1, sponsored by state Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, aimed to phase out what he described as “the worst tax Louisiana has on the books” because it disincentives business investment, cutting the tax by 25% for every year corporate income tax revenues remain above $600 million.

The measure cleared both chambers of the Legislature by wide margins but Edwards vetoed SB1 in June, arguing it’s an “unwise” move “at this time” due to the unknown impact of previous tax changes.

Most candidates running to replace the term-limited governor have signaled support for a similar bill next session, which economists at the Tax Foundation contend would help boost the state’s economic competitiveness and promote job growth.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, Stephen Waguespack, former head of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John Schroder, Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, and independent Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy have all stated they support phasing out the tax.

Former Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson, Edwards’ endorsed candidate and the only Democrat vying for his office, did not respond to a request for comment on his plans for the franchise tax. Read the full story from The Center Square.