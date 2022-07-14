Louisiana’s congressional incumbents head into qualifying flush with cash  

Louisiana’s six incumbent U.S. representatives are going into qualifying next week with millions of campaign dollars in the bank and a district map that favors the status quo.

On top of their solid financial footing, USA Today Network reports that none of their potential opponents is reporting more than $5,000 in campaign cash.

That means incumbent U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise, R-Metairie; Troy Carter, D-New Orleans; Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre; Mike Johnson, R-Benton; Julia Letlow, R-Start; and Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, are massive favorites in their reelection bids.

Together, the incumbents have amassed about $14 million in cash on hand, led by House Minority Whip Scalise’s $8.3 million.

