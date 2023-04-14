Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries chief resigns amid bribery scandal  

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet resigned today amid a bribery scandal in which federal prosecutors have implicated him in a kickback scheme, USA Today Network reports.

Gov. John Bel Edwards accepted Montoucet’s resignation without comment and named LDWF Deputy Secretary Rob Shadoin the agency’s new secretary. Montoucet, 75, was appointed by Edwards in 2016 to lead the agency.

The bribery scandal was first reported by The Advocate, which identified Montourcet as the high-ranking department official accused in a federal plea bargain of taking a payoff. Court documents say Dusty Guidry conspired with Montoucet to steer contracts to a private company that would handle hunting and boating licenses and resolve legal violations with kickbacks to be delivered to Montoucet upon his retirement. Read the full story.