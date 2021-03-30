Louisiana task force recommends closed primaries for Congress

A state task force voted Monday to recommend moving to closed party primaries but did not take a position on other elections, The Center Square reports.

Louisiana currently holds nonpartisan open primaries, where every candidate runs on the same ballot in the first round regardless of party. If someone gets more than half of the votes, they win in the first round. If not, the top two vote-getters move on to a runoff.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled congressional elections can’t be resolved before the national Election Day, which forced Louisiana to hold their primaries in November. Under the current system, when a Louisiana race isn’t resolved until December, the new member is elected a month after the rest of Congress, putting them behind on everything from hiring staff to making their case for committee assignments.

The task force recommendation will be considered by the Louisiana Legislature, which would have to approve any changes. See the full story.