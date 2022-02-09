Louisiana Supreme Court map advances out of Senate committee

A Louisiana Senate committee advanced a map of revised state Supreme Court districts today that maintains just one majority-minority district. The bill advanced on a 5-3 vote, with Black committee members opposing it.

Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, who chairs the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee and authored the map, says her bill adheres to the Voting Rights Act and “maintains the core of the prior districts, which none of the other maps that we’ve seen” do.

Hewitt’s map was amended by Sen. Ed Price, D-Gonzales, who is Black, to increase the Black voting population in the New Orleans-based district from 51% to 55%. The district is the only majority-minority district in Hewitt’s map.

“Now is the time to redistrict the Supreme Court, and this map is the best way to do that,” Hewitt says.

Louisiana’s Supreme Court districts were last reapportioned in 1997 based on 1991 census data. While the law doesn’t compel the Legislature to redraw the court map every 10 years—as with other political subdivisions—lawmakers widely agree it was time to do so.

The ongoing debate over additional minority districts in Louisiana’s political maps has centered on the increase in the state’s minority population since the 2010 census. Black residents account for 33% of Louisiana’s population.

