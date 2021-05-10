Louisiana Senate to debate mandatory kindergarten 

The Louisiana Senate will debate whether to require all 5-year-old children in Louisiana to receive a kindergarten education after the measure cleared a financial review today for its multimillion-dollar price tag.

The Senate Finance Committee advanced the proposal, SB10, by Senate Education Chairman Cleo Fields without objection, but several senators raised concerns that suggested the bill could face difficulty winning passage from the full Senate.

Currently, Louisiana children are required to attend school from the ages of 7 to 18, unless they graduate early from high school. Fields’ proposal would mandate that children who turn 5 years old by Sept. 30 of each year to attend kindergarten, starting with the 2022-23 school year. People who homeschool their children also would be required to start with kindergarten.

“I just think we have a compelling interest to educate our kids,” Fields says.

Mandatory kindergarten is estimated to cost the state anywhere from $2 million to $12 million more for public schools each year, depending on how many additional students enroll earlier than they otherwise would.

Fields, a Baton Rouge Democrat, and other supporters of the measure point to studies showing 90% of brain development happens between birth and age 5. They say 19 other states require mandatory kindergarten, including Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas.

Opponents argue that parents are best equipped to make decisions about the education of their children.

Woody Jenkins, leader of the East Baton Rouge Parish Republican Party and a former lawmaker, argues that children don’t need the “institutionalization” of kindergarten. He suggests children have greater behavioral problems if they go to school early and says kindergarten doesn’t change a child’s educational trajectory. See the full story.