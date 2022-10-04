Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets

If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help.

Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent $181,600 from their campaign accounts and political action committees on tickets to collegiate and professional sporting events in 2020 and 2021, according to a review of state campaign finance records. Data for 2022 is not available yet.

Over half of those purchasing the tickets were state lawmakers, but the group also includes the governor, sheriffs, district attorneys, one parish assessor and a state supreme court justice.

Those who spent the most money on sports tickets over the two years are Gov. John Bel Edwards’ leadership PAC ($16,010); former Sen. John Smith of Leesville ($13,280); the governor’s brother, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards ($9,712); former Senate President John Alario of Westwego ($9,450); and Sen. Jay Luneau of Alexandria ($8,430).

Louisiana law prohibits elected officials from using campaign money for “personal use,” however sports tickets have long been considered a legitimate expense for politicians. Applying campaign donations to sports tickets is legal so long as officials can explain why the spending is related to their campaign or job, says Kathleen Allen, the state’s ethics administrator.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.