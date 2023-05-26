Louisiana legislators reach tentative budget deal to give teachers $2,000 raise

Louisiana lawmakers have reached a tentative agreement to give public school teachers and other school staff a $2,000 and $1,000 annual raise respectively, legislators across the political spectrum confirmed this week.

House Rep. Brett Geymann, R-Lake Charles, says the conservative House members he leads are now willing to put a teacher pay raise directly into the budget, removing the most significant opposition to doing so. Senate leaders in both political parties also confirmed that the pay raise issue had been tentatively settled.

The $2,000 and $1,000 raises are not as high as Gov. John Bel Edwards wanted to go. As recently as during a news conference this morning, Edwards was pushing for $3,000 pay increases for teachers and $1,500 for school staff.

The governor says it is important for Louisiana to get as close as possible to the regional average in teacher pay for 16 Southern states, but that goal seems out of reach. Louisiana’s average teacher pay for the 2021-2022 school year was $52,376, and the Southern regional average was $56,309 for that same period.

Still, the Louisiana House’s initial budget passed earlier this month included no teacher pay raises, so the $2,000 increase might be interpreted as a win for rank-and-file educators.

The House had proposed paying off local school system teacher retirement debt instead of including a direct pay raise in the state spending plan. House members hoped that paying down the school system’s debt early would free up enough money for school districts to give out pay raises at the local level.

Louisiana teacher unions opposed that plan, saying there was no guarantee school systems would hand out a permanent raise. Senators in both political parties were also wary that school districts would benefit in an uneven manner.

