Louisiana legislative leaders direct tens of millions in state dollars to their own parishes 

The city of Central got $3 million in the Louisiana state budget this year for batting cages, a locker room and a high school weight room.

The town of Baldwin in St. Mary Parish received $160,000 for a new basketball court.

The Regional Military Museum in Houma secured $500,000.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana in Lafayette collected $3.8 million.

These entities are in communities where six Louisiana lawmakers who control the state’s budget process live. Their five home parishes—Lafayette, St. Mary, East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Terrebonne—received a larger share of the $454 million in state discretionary funding than others in this budget cycle.

The five parishes house a little over one-fifth of Louisiana’s population but received almost one-third of the money available. They are home to at least one lawmaker—Senate President Page Cortez, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, Sens. Bodi White and Bret Allain, and Reps. Stuart Bishop and Jerome Zeringue—who leads a legislative committee that shapes the state spending plan.

The $454 million in discretionary funding would average out to approximately $99 per resident statewide if it was allocated evenly. In the five parishes where the Legislature’s fiscal leaders reside, the average came to $145 per resident, according to an analysis by the Louisiana Illuminator.

The discrepancy in resources speaks to a criticism of Louisiana that reaches back to the days of Huey Long—that the personal interests of Louisiana’s elected officials often trump the state’s needs, especially in an election year.

“We just lack priorities,” says Treasurer John Schroder, a Republican running for governor who has criticized the state budget process. Read the full story from the Illuminator.