Louisiana lawmakers won’t increase their pay 

Louisiana lawmakers won’t raise their future pay after conceding that the optics of increasing their own salaries for part-time jobs while stripping teacher raises from the budget would be jarring for the public, according to USA Today Network.

Members of the House Appropriations Committee voted 16-5 to kill Gretna Rep. Joe Marino’s legislation that would have more than doubled legislative salaries from $16,800 to about $39,000, which is 75% of the median household income in Louisiana. It is worth noting that lawmakers living outside of the Capital Region also receive a per diem rate of $160. The lawmakers’ annual salary has not been updated since 1980.

“I guess the optics have overshadowed (the need for a legislative pay increase),” says Rep. Daryl Deshotel, R-Marksville, who supported Marino’s bill. “Our salaries prohibit true representation for our state.” Read the full story.