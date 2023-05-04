Louisiana lawmakers want to be seen on God’s side during election year

During an election year in Louisiana, lawmakers want to be seen as on God’s side in a state where Christianity is the dominant faith.

Many bills lean into the authors’ vision of faith without being overly specific, especially the barrage of anti-LGBTQ legislation, but at least three measures being considered during this spring’s legislative session go directly on high, USA Today Network reports.

Those include a bill by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, which would require that an “In God We Trust” sign be displayed in every public school classroom, and another by Rep. Valerie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, that would authorize public schools to offer a course of instruction in the history and literature of the Bible.

Another by Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, would provide “that the right of freedom of worship in churches or other places of worship is a fundamental right that is worthy of the highest order of protection.” This would prevent limits on in-person worship like those ordered by Gov. John Bel Edwards during the pandemic. The measure cleared the Senate this week on a 39-0 vote.

“There’s no stronger endorsement in Louisiana than one from Jesus Christ,” says Jeremy Alford, publisher of LaPolitics Weekly. “What better message can you take home to voters during an election year?”

However, all of the bills are careful not to technically merge Christian religion and state. Read the full story about the legislative trend from USA Today Network.