Louisiana income forecast grows, giving lawmakers more to spend

Already flush with federal cash, Louisiana’s budget picture brightened again Tuesday, with the state’s income forecasting panel estimating $677 million in tax collections above expectations should flow into the treasury over the next 14 months.

The Revenue Estimating Conference increased the estimate for general state tax collections in the current budget year that ends June 30 by $357 million. The panel also increased the general fund forecast for the upcoming budget year that begins July 1 by $320 million.

Those dollars aren’t currently included in the budget legislation awaiting decisions in the Senate, but senators will add it in the coming days. Spending ideas for the money abound, with suggestions ranging from increased teacher pay raises and more dollars for early childhood education programs to paying down a variety of state debts.

“I don’t think there will be any shortage of suggestions for how to spend the money,” says Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, chief budget adviser to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and a member of the Revenue Estimating Conference.

Legislative leaders have said they want to increase the teacher and school support worker pay raises currently included in the budget from $800 to $1,000 for teachers and from $400 to $500 for staff such as cafeteria workers and bus drivers. Senate President Page Cortez says lawmakers may want to edge that even higher.

Advocates for early learning programs are seeking a more than $80 million increase, while other organizations are pushing for more spending on literacy programs for young students. Meanwhile, the Edwards administration has a long list of requests for additional dollars for the corrections department, state museums, Louisiana Public Broadcasting and other agencies.

Cortez, a Lafayette Republican, offered other ideas he expects lawmakers to consider, such as boosting the planned payment to the state’s bankrupt unemployment trust fund to get it on better financial footing. He also says lawmakers might want to use some of the money to put toward a more than $1 billion debt owed to the federal government for upgrades to the flood protection system in the New Orleans region.

The Senate could unveil its proposals for spending the additional money as early as Friday.

Read the full story from The Associated Press.