Louisiana House taking the day off during five-day redistricting session 

The speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives is giving members the day off today despite complaints he will take to a federal judge that there’s not enough time to redraw Louisiana’s congressional districts to meet a court-ordered deadline next Monday.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, began the five-day special session Wednesday, saying the break is in the interest of “transparency” in that it will give the public time to look at four different proposals representatives have filed.

Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, will appear today before U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick of Louisiana’s Middle District. They filed a motion for a 10-day extension of her June 20 deadline for the Legislature to adopt a new map of Louisiana’s six U.S. House districts.

Dick, an appointee of President Barack Obama, ruled against the legislative leaders June 6 in a lawsuit brought on by a group of Black Louisiana voters who sued to block the implementation of the congressional map the GOP-led Legislature approved in February. That map has only one majority-Black district out of six, although one-third of the state’s population is Black, according to the 2020 census.

The House will begin consideration of four newly proposed maps in committee Friday. The Senate, where two map bills have been filed, will begin committee hearings later this morning. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.