Louisiana House GOP attempts to revoke governor’s virus rules 

Louisiana House Republicans planned to file a petition Friday to revoke Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions for a week, as lawmakers finished a special session in which they sought more power over the Democratic governor’s emergency actions but appeared likely to see that effort vetoed.

House GOP leader Blake Miguez said Republicans are invoking a never-before-used process outlined in state law. He said a majority of House lawmakers have signed a petition to nullify the governor’s public health emergency declaration—and all restrictions tied to it, such as the statewide mask mandate and business restrictions.

Lawmakers intend to deliver the petition spearheaded by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, which aims to keep Edwards from enacting any more restrictions for seven days, to the governor later Friday.

“We’ve exhausted all of our options,” said Miguez, of Erath. “This is our only available option to reopen the state.”

The issue almost certainly will be settled in court.

The Edwards administration argues that the law allowing legislators in only one chamber to overturn a governor’s emergency declaration is unconstitutional. That’s a point Schexnayder himself has made, but he changed his position on advice of Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Democrats called the petition “dangerous, reckless and short-sighted.” House Democratic leader Sam Jenkins of Shreveport said Louisiana’s economy cannot be sustained if people are getting sick, and he credited Edwards with making decisions based on science.

“A petition is not a cure,” Jenkins told his colleagues.

House Republicans’ action came as the Legislature completed its special session a few days ahead of its Tuesday deadline. Senators were not involved in the petition, and GOP leaders there have raised questions about the petition’s implication on federal coronavirus financing.

Republican lawmakers convened the nearly four-week session themselves, their second special session this year, hoping to curb the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, high school sports and other activities. The House and Senate, however, were at odds over the constitutional limits of what they could do to insert themselves more heavily into emergency actions.

After haggling, GOP lawmakers in the two chambers struck a deal Tuesday that would give them the ability to nullify individual pieces of a governor’s emergency order by a majority vote through mailed ballot, for any emergency declaration extended beyond 30 days.

While Edwards hasn’t publicly said he’ll veto the bill, lawmakers seem certain he intends to do so. Read the full story from the Associated Press.