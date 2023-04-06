Louisiana House conservatives form Freedom Caucus 

At least three conservative Republicans in the Louisiana House of Representatives have formed the new House Freedom Caucus, a group that is part of a national network with ties to the U.S. House Freedom Caucus in Congress.

The local caucus publicly launched Wednesday, a few days ahead of the start of the Louisiana Legislature’s regular session. The group is refusing to name its members publicly, and only legislators who receive a personal invitation are able to join the organization.

Reps. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs, and Beryl Amedee, R-Gray, revealed themselves to be the group’s founding officers, but it’s unclear how many other legislators are part of the organization. Seabaugh will serve as chair.

“We were approached by people in Washington, D.C., [to form the Freedom Caucus],” Frieman says. “The people who were invited [to join the caucus] were invited by people in Washington, D.C.”

The Congressional Freedom Caucus doesn’t reveal the names of its members either, a policy that has “trickled down” to the state level, Frieman says.

The Louisiana House has two other conservative caucuses. Rep. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, oversees the House Republican Caucus with 70 members, and Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, runs the House Conservative Caucus with 42 members.

McFarland says he believes the Freedom Caucus will likely stake out territory to the right of his group, which focuses on “good fiscal policy,” gun rights and abortion, but doesn’t take positions on other issues. He hasn’t been invited to join the Freedom Caucus. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.