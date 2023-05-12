Louisiana House and Senate headed for showdown over teacher pay  

Louisiana Senate leaders intend to push to give public school teachers a pay raise in their budget proposal, setting up a showdown with House members over the state’s annual spending plan that must go into effect July 1.

“I think the teachers will get a raise,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mack “Bodi” White, R-Central, said confidently in a short interview Thursday.

The Louisiana House voted just last week to remove a salary increase for K-12 school teachers from its budget proposal, against the wishes of the Senate and Gov. John Bel Edwards. Instead, the House prioritized paying off the state’s outstanding retirement system debt a few years earlier than expected.

Republicans control the House and Senate and generally try to stick together in opposition to the Democratic governor, but the disagreement over how to spend the state’s $1.9 billion in additional revenue has split legislative leaders in recent weeks.

“We’re going to be working with the Senate to try to restore this very critical funding,” Edwards said Thursday during a press conference.

