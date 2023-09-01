Louisiana governor candidates tell how they would boost state’s tourism

Reducing crime, retaining tax credits for film productions and legalizing marijuana are ways Louisiana’s gubernatorial candidates say the state could boost its tourism industry.



Six of the seven major candidates for the office spoke Thursday to the Louisiana Travel Association at the group’s conference in Baton Rouge. Attorney General Jeff Landry, the presumed frontrunner in the race, did not attend.

Tourism and travel are vital to Louisiana’s economy as one of the state’s largest industries. It’s the fourth-largest employer and generated $17.1 billion in visitor spending in 2022, according to the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism. Tourism also generated $1.9 billion in tax revenue last year.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator on the candidates’ proposals to improve tourism.