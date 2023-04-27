Louisiana governor candidates pressed on issues at PAR forum

All seven of the candidates for Louisiana governor agree more public money should be invested on early childhood education. Nearly all believe the state should maintain the expanded Medicaid coverage offered to qualifying residents seven years ago.

Beyond that, they also expressed fairly similar broad visions for the state under their leadership, with some slight philosophical differences, during a forum the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana hosted Wednesday. The format placed the candidates in a roughly 12-minute question-and-answer session with PAR President Stephen Procopio, including a “rapid-fire” round that required only a yes or no answer.

Some questions were also tailored to the candidate’s background. For example, former Louisiana Association of Business and Industry CEO Stephen Waguespack was asked whether he would keep intact Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive orders that gave local taxing authorities say-so over the Industrial Tax Exemption Program. Before the executive orders were issued in 2016, companies received a 100% break on local property taxes with the approval of the appointed Board of Commerce and Industry. In addition to local approval, Edwards lowered the exemption to 80%.

