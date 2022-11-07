Louisiana GOP endorsing Jeff Landry for governor stirs complaints

The leadership of the Louisiana Republican Party voted Sunday to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor, reports LaPolitics Weekly and USA Today Network.

The endorsement by the state GOP may be the earliest in the election cycle of any gubernatorial candidate, and was not without controversy.

“There is nothing more conservative, nothing more Republican, than competition,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, one maybe-contender, told LaPolitics Weekly. “This endorsement process looks more like communist China than the Louisiana we know and love. Some think this is a coronation. Real Republicans will make sure we have an election, not a monarchy.”

The vote came after wealthy Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone and former Congressman Ralph Abraham, the top two Republicans in the 2019 race who were beaten by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, endorsed Landry last week and encouraged the party to follow suit. Read more about the endorsement from USA Today Network.