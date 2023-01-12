Eliminate no-fault divorce? Louisiana GOP considers a push to do so

The Republican Party of Louisiana is debating whether to recommend the elimination of no-fault divorce, a change that would make it more difficult for couples to dissolve their marriages if enacted.

The Louisiana Republican State Central Committee was scheduled to take up a resolution at its meeting Saturday encouraging state lawmakers to eliminate no-fault divorce, but its author, Nicholas James, decided to send the measure back to the committee’s resolution-vetting group for more work. GOP members across the country are targeting no-fault divorce policies because they believe it has weakened the institution of marriage.

In Louisiana, a no-fault divorce is one in which neither spouse assumes blame for the failure of the marriage. They are typically easier and cheaper to execute legally than fault-based divorces, where it must be proven that one spouse is responsible for the dissolution of their marriage.

Fault-based divorces are granted when a spouse is convicted of a major crime, committed adultery or was abusive. By contrast, Louisiana couples seeking a no-fault divorce must only prove they have lived separately for six months if they have no underage children and for a year if they have minor children.

King Alexander, a Lake Charles attorney who oversees the Republican Party’s resolutions committee, says the recommendation against no-fault divorce is not controversial among GOP state central committee members. But he expects judges and civil attorneys to put up a fight if the Legislature seriously considers eliminating it.

Without a no-fault divorce option, civil courts would be burdened with more fault-based divorce hearings and couples who agreed to split would be forced to make “ugly allegations” in order to dissolve their marriages, Alexander says. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.