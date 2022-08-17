Louisiana Capitol security director’s pay will be in line with police chief salaries

Leaders in the Louisiana Legislature are expected to set a salary range by week’s end for the director of a new capitol security force. The compensation will be on par with what many police chiefs around the state make.

The director, who lawmakers hope to have hired before year’s end, will oversee as many as two dozen police officers who would protect the complex year-round.

The Capitol Security Council held its first meeting Monday and voted to allow legislative leaders to advertise the director’s position once their compensation is determined. Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder are among the 10 legislators who sit on the council. The two plan to set salary parameters in the coming days.

Cortez has said the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol prompted him to author the bill that created the council and security force.

Lawmakers budgeted $2 million for the agency, including $135,000 in salary and benefits for its director. That would put the director’s compensation in the neighborhood of the $110,000 average for Louisiana police chiefs, according to a figure council member Rep. Debbie Villio provided at Monday’s meeting.

“It’s my opinion that the person we hire won’t be turning us down because of money,” Cortez told the council.

The council discussed setting a compensation range for advertising the director’s position to allow flexibility for a final offer based on the candidate’s experience. The new director must have at least 10 years in law enforcement to qualify for the position.

For the sake of comparison, Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Guillory receives a base salary of $132,000 to lead a department of about 300 officers. Base pay for Southern University Police Chief Joycelyn Johnson is $94,000. She leads 33 police officers for a campus with about 8,300 students. The leader of the Baton Rouge Police Department, Chief Murphy Paul, is paid $145,000 before benefits.

The act lists a capitol security force size between 20 and 24 officers who must hold the same peace officer certification that police departments require. Cortez says the new director will determine the actual size of the department, which could end up well below the number included in his legislation. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.